Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver team finds Russian sunken ship possibly filled with gold

The Globe and Mail interviewed Alexei Kojevnikov, a UBC history professor, about a Russian naval ship that may be filled with gold.

Kojevnikov said he is skeptical there will be gold found on the vessel since ships entering major battle don’t need to carry gold.