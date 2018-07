Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC 2017-2018 Annual Report University News

You’re invited to read UBC’s 2017–2018 Annual Report, which communicates our progress made over the past year and celebrates the achievements of faculty, staff, and others who are shaping UBC’s next century.

This year’s downloadable report includes top highlights, high-level performance measures and financial information.

