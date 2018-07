Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To close America’s diet gap, we must recognize food as a human right

The Guardian published an op-ed co-written by Sinikka Elliott, a UBC sociology professor, about food insecurity in the United States.

“The gap in the quality of rich and poor Americans’ diets has grown over the past two decades,” wrote Elliot, Sarah Bowen and Joslyn Brenton.