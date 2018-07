Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parents of teen who died of overdose renew call for inquest

CBC interviewed Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a law professor with the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and the former B.C. representative for children and youth, about a family calling for a coroner’s inquest into an overdose death.

Turpel-Lafond is helping the family’s legal team and adding her voice to its call.

The story also appeared on MSN and Yahoo.