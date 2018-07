Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thormeyer wins 200 backstroke for fourth medal at Canadian Trials

The Canadian Press reported that Markus Thormeyer, a UBC Thunderbirds swimmer, won four medals at the 2018 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Three of his medals were gold.

The CP story appeared on TSN, Sportsnet, in the Vancouver Sun and Delta Optimist.