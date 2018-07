Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Husband, wife explore how gender affects experience as Muslims

CBC quoted Shagufta Pasta, a UBC educator involved in the discussion Being Muslim: The Gendered Experience, which is part of the Vancouver Biennale event.

Pasta, co- facilitator of the discussion, said it will be a safe space for interested people to share their personal experiences.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.