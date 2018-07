Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Extremism should ease with electoral reform

The Vancouver Sun published a review of Maxwell Cameron’s book Political Institutions and Practical Wisdom.

Cameron is a political science professor at UBC and the head of UBC’s Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

A video interview also appeared here.