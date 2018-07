Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Access to early childhood education training improved

The Delta Optimist reported that a program at UBC’s faculty of education will allow more students around B.C. to have access to online training opportunities to become early childhood educators.

“We greatly appreciate this funding support from the government,” said Blye Frank, the dean of UBC’s faculty of education.