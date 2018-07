Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver 6th most expensive city to attend university from abroad

Daily Hive mentioned UBC in a story about Vancouver being one of the world’s most expensive cities for international students.

The article features a report that details first-semester costs for international students in 80 cities around the world.