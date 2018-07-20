UBC experts available to comment on wildfires

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.
David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985
- How forest fires behave
- Ecological implications of wildfires
- Wildfire management
- Managing forests as whole ecosystems
- “FireSmart” concept
*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.
Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-1283
- Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)
- Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats
*Away: July 17-29
John Braun
Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)
Email: john.braun@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-8032
- Using statistical analysis in fire science
- Assessing firefighter pilot fatigue
Chris Carlsten
Department of Medicine
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
Tel: 604.839.1561
- Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke
Lori Daniels
Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
- Wildfire smoke and health effects
- Preparing for wildfire smoke
*Sarah Henderson is in Toronto, and available by phone
John Innes
Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-822-6761
Cell: 604-604-5916
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca
- Wildfires
- Impact of drought on forests
- Adaptation of forests to climate change
- Responses of resorts (like Whistler) to climate change
*Away: July 11-20, Aug. 4 – 18
Lael Parrott
Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Biology (Okanagan campus)
Email: lael.parrott@ubc.ca
- Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
- Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
- Climate change in general
David Scott
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8755
Cell: 250-870-6928
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
- Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
- Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires
Angela Yao
PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health
Email: angelayao3@gmail.com
- Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure
*Available for interviews in Mandarin and Cantonese