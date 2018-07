Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seniors’ groups say Greyhound should operate out of ‘goodwill’

Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Star Vancouver story about whether or not businesses should operate out of goodwill.

She said companies should ask themselves whether “their decisions are both morally, as well as financially, defensible.”