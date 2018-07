Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers look to microbiome screening to predict opioid addiction

CBC Radio’s Early Edition featured UBC research on how microbiome screening can predict opioid addiction.

“Our aim is to help screen patients and predict the likelihood of opioid addiction and dependency in individuals,” said Negin Kazemian, a member of the research team at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The research was also highlighted on CBC Online (also on Yahoo).