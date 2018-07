Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North Van MP named minister of fisheries, oceans, coast guard

The Vancouver Sun quoted Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor, in a story about the new federal minister of fisheries, oceans, and coast guard.

“One of the biggest issues on the national political agenda right now has been the Trans Mountain pipeline and it’s a particularly salient issue for voters on the Lower Mainland,” she said.

The story also appeared in The Province.