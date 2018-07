Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NDP one year later

Gerry Baier, a UBC political scientist, spoke to CBC Radio’s Early Edition about what has happened in the last year of politics in British Columbia.

The segment starts at the 1:21:31 mark.