Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Executive education reimagined to keep up with the times

Bruce Wiesner, the associate dean of executive education at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Globe and Mail about executive education.

He said he has heard from corporate leaders who say business schools should rethink their executive training models.