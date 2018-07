Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study finds MS patients have higher rates of certain conditions

Breakfast Television reported on a UBC study that found multiple sclerosis could be identified at least five years earlier since patients were more likely to undergo treatments for nervous system disorders.

The story appears at the 0:57 mark.