Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on ride-hailing report

Ride-hailing services will not arrive in the province until the fall of 2019. UBC experts are available to comment:

Garland Chow

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public

Appeared before the committee as an expert

Larry Frank

School of Community and Regional Planning

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-290-4260

Sustainable transport

Marc-David Seidel

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca