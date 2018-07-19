UBC experts on ride-hailing report

Ride-hailing services will not arrive in the province until the fall of 2019. UBC experts are available to comment:
Garland Chow
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca
- Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public
- Appeared before the committee as an expert
Larry Frank
School of Community and Regional Planning
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-290-4260
- Sustainable transport
Marc-David Seidel
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of ride-hailing innovation in Vancouver
- Future of ride-hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain