Study examines restoring B.C.’s declining mule deer populations

Global highlighted the B.C. Interior Mule Deer Project, co-led by Adam Ford, a professor of biology at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“The goal is to restore mule deer to the landscape. We just need to see that happen and what we’ve done the past just isn’t working, so it’s time to try something different,” he said.