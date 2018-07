Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scientists are speeding up evolution to build climate change resistance

Fast Company interviewed Sally Aitken, a UBC professor of forest and conservation sciences, about climate change resistance.

“One of the things about climate adaptation is that it is very complex genetically because there’s a bunch of traits, and each of those traits is controlled by probably hundreds of genes,” she said.