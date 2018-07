Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sleep problems could be early signs of multiple sclerosis

Economic Times India quoted Helen Tremlett, from the UBC division of neurology, about her study on early signs of multiple sclerosis.

Researchers found MS could be identified at least five years earlier since patients were more likely to undergo treatments for nervous system disorders.

A similar story appeared on CBC and Castanet.