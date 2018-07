Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PRV not a salmon killer in B.C.: Study

Business in Vancouver mentioned UBC in a story about a study on piscine reovirus, or PRV.

A scientific literature review by BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences and UBC challenged the theory that PRV causes disease in salmon in B.C.