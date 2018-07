Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Overdose victim’s parents unhappy with official review

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a law professor with the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke to the Times Colonist about an official review of an overdose death.

She discussed the details of a coroner’s inquest.