Stores try to stop drug users from shooting up in restrooms

The Washington Post reported on drug user research by Alexis Crabtree, a researcher at UBC’s school of population and public health.

Crabtree discussed a study that involved interviewing drug users who had tried to inject drugs in blue-lit bathrooms.