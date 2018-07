Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

These living solar cells make energy, even in bad weather

ABC reported on UBC researchers who demonstrated how solar cells made of living organisms can generate energy even in bad weather.

The cells could provide an alternative to synthetic cells currently used in conventional solar panels.