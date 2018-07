Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The special cart for homeless people to keep their stuff

The Guardian reported on UBC engineering staff and students who created a cart for homeless people to store and transport their possessions.

People who had experience living on the street shared their knowledge to help direct the design of the cart.