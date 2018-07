Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HPV tests should be used to detect cervical cancer: New research

UBC research on tests to detect cervical cancer was featured on King 5 News.

“The important thing is that we detected more pre-cancers earlier [with the HPV test],” said lead researcher Gina Ogilvie.