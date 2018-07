Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Highway crashes double in Fraser Valley, truck traffic also up

Abbotsford News quoted Gord Lovegrove, a UBC engineering professor, in an article about highway crashes in the Fraser Valley.

“We can’t point a finger at any one thing, it’s a very complex system,” he said.