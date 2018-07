Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gu Xiong spent years in labour camp, sketches brought him hope

CBC profiled Gu Xiong, a UBC professor and artist, who came to Canada from China looking for freedom for his art.

He is a professor in the department of art history, visual art and theory.