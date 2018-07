Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To reduce carbon footprint stop giving birth to more children

International Business Times highlighted a report from researchers from UBC and Lund University that examined methods of reducing damage from climate change.

The report derails “a comprehensive suite of lifestyle choices to identify those with the greatest potential to reduce individual greenhouse gas emissions.”