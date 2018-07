Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Steven Galloway in his own words: I’m not a monster. I won’t let false allegations define me

The National Post published an op-ed by Steven Galloway who was dismissed from his position as a UBC professor.

The article also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen, and The Province.

The Vancouver Sun also published an article about UBC’s response to Galloway’s op-ed.