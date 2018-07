Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Signs of stabilization in Canadian housing markets: Study

CTV interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about signs of housing market stabilization in Canadian cities.

“We’ve sort of been waiting for the other shoe to drop,” he said.