Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

People prefer a good story, no matter what their DNA says

CBC featured a UBC sociology study that found some white people who do DNA tests choose new racial identities for themselves if they feel it will be believable to others.

Wendy Roth, the study lead researcher, said race does not have the same consequences for white people.

The research was also mentioned in a Flare Magazine article.