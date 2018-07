Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Labour code review an opportunity to strengthen workers’ rights

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed by Bethany Hastie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and Daniel Mare, a JD student at the school, about a review of the B.C. Labour Relations Code.

“Strengthening workers’ rights is a fundamental concern of labour law,” they wrote.