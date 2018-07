Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

BC SPCA investigate youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face

Eric Meyers, a professor in UBC’s school of library, archival and information studies, and youth and media expert, spoke to Surrey Now-Leader for an article about a video showing a youth blowing smoke in a kitten’s face.

Meyers said this case shows how evolving social media platforms change the way we communicate and share, often in harmful ways.