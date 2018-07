Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What can other cities learn about water shortages from ‘Day Zero’?

The Conversation published an op-ed by two UBC academics about water shortages in Cape Town.

“Water scarcity crises are most often a result of mismanagement rather than of absolute declines in physical water supplies,” wrote Lucy Rodina and Kieran M. Findlater.