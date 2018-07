Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taxpayers will back a carbon tax if they get a cheque in the mail

The Conversation published an op-ed about a carbon tax by UBC researchers Werner Antweiler and Sumeet Gulati.

“The federal government accepted Ontario’s cap-and-trade system because the predicted carbon reductions under it were at least as large as those under a unilateral carbon backstop,” they wrote.