Sharks honoured on new Canadian postage stamps

Star Vancouver interviewed two UBC researchers for an article about new Canada Post stamps that feature five sharks.

“These large sharks, they have really strong ability to follow ocean conditions,” said William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries.

Madeline Cashion, who recently completed a master’s thesis at UBC, said she believes sharks are “more charismatic than whales.”