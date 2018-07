Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Helicopter parenting’ linked to behavioural issues later: Study

Shimi Kang, a UBC psychiatrist and clinical professor, spoke to News 1130 about the impacts of “helicopter parenting.”

“It’s well-intentioned parents who are trying to do their best,” Kang explained.