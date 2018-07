Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Greyhound exit to spur innovation: Prof

The Winnipeg Free Press quoted John Helliwell, a UBC economics professor emeritus, in a story about the decision by Greyhound Canada to pull out of the prairies.

He said Canada’s dramatic urbanization since 1992 means it’s likely we’ll see new forms of transportation instead of subsidies or tax credits.