Fatal death cap mushroom may ultimately be a life-saver

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study describing the development of the first synthetic version of a toxin found in the death cap mushroom.

The study was led by UBC PhD candidate Kaveh Matinkhoo and researchers have the means to build a version of the toxin for medicinal use.