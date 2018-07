Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can reporting on vulnerable people do more harm than good?

The Tyee mentioned work by UBC journalism students in an article about reporting on vulnerable people.

The students wrote an article for the school’s news website about a Downtown Eastside city-sanctioned market.