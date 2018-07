Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver going beyond conserving buildings in Chinatown

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Henry Yu, a UBC history professor, for an article about the city’s decision to amend zoning guidelines to protect Chinatown.

Yu explained that a Chinatown transformation team will create a plan for the area that focuses on the living heritage and culture.

The story also appeared in The Province.