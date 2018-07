Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO tech breakthrough

Castanet featured research by Kevin Golovin, a professor of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus, on keeping boats dry.

“It’s a mixture of nanoparticles and plastic, and those particles are hydrophobic, so they don’t like water and they are far enough apart to trap air – that’s why water just rolls off,” he said.