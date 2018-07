Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Farm to launch sustainable food website

The Georgia Straight featured an event at the UBC Farm called Seeds of Knowledge: A Research Showcase and Beet Tasting.

The event will highlight research at UBC Farm and will include a guided tour of the farm.