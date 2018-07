Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Should affordable transportation be an essential service?

CBC Radio’s The Current quoted Penny Gurstein, a UBC professor at the school of community and regional planning, about affordable transportation.

She said that the federal government should intervene when bus route closures affect people living in rural and remote communities since it impacts access to essential services.