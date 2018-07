Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nova Scotia spaceport submits report for environmental assessment

Michael Byers, a political science professor at UBC, spoke to CTV Atlantic about the potential of a spaceport in Nova Scotia.

He said he supports the idea but is concerned about the use of a chemical that has caused environmental damage.