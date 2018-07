Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New rule might not help save endangered killer whales

CBC interviewed Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC, about new rules that require boats to stay further away from whales.

He believes that applying new rules to all killer whales may only diminish the whale watching experience without helping the endangered whales.

Trites also spoke to CBC New Brunswick about whale-watching.