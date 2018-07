Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. signs supply deals with 31 cannabis producers

The Globe and Mail quoted Rielle Capler, a UBC PhD candidate studying access to medical and illicit cannabis.

She discussed what B.C. needs to do to undercut the illicit cannabis sector.