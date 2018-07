Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why does every soccer player do this?

Jessica Tracy, a UBC professor of psychology, was interviewed for a New York Times article about the gesture that soccer players make when they make a mistake during a game.

She discussed how the “hands on head” gesture signifies that the player acknowledges they messed up.