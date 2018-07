Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Toxic’ rocket propellant poses danger at proposed spaceport: Prof

CBC interviewed Michael Byers, a political science professor at UBC, about a toxic rocket propellant that will be used at a proposed spaceport in Nova Scotia.

He explained the danger associated with the propellant called unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine.